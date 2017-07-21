Fiji Time: 6:35 PM on Friday 21 July

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Editor
Friday, July 21, 2017

BEACHCOMBER heard this from a friend.

A supervisor received a Viber message from a work colleague as he was getting ready for work.

"Yadra boss. Please excuse me, I won't be able to come to work today. I have diarrhea."

Supervisor: "OK".

Collegue: "In God's name, please don't tell anyone. They will make fun of me."

Holy crap, this is serious, thought the supervisor, considering that the colleague preferred to use God's name to emphasis her condition rather then the good doctor at the health centre.

This made the supervisor laugh because of the manner in which the employee had brought God in between and made the request.

But he did what the female employee had requested.

To this day no one at their workplace knows what actually stopped her from reporting for duties.








