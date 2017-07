/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The National Fire Authority and the police forensic officers carry out the bodies at River Rd in Narere yesterday. Picture: RAMA

A COMMUNITY was still in shock last night after the death of a woman and her three children.

Dead are Ranjana Wati, her five-year-old daughter, four-year-old son and eight-month-old baby.

