PM invites investors

Aqela Susu
Friday, July 21, 2017

PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has invited potential Australian investors to look at Fiji with fresh eyes.

While addressing high level officials and guests at the Fiji-Queensland Trade and Investment Symposium in Brisbane, Australia yesterday, he said with government's consistent policies on fairness, inclusion and empowerment, they had put an end to the years of instability and uncertainty - the lost years.

Read more on the untapped potential between Fiji and Queensland by subscribing to our E- Edition or by purchasing a copy of The Fiji Times today.








