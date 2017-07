/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Roko Tui Lau Ratu Paula Delaivuna, left, Emi Bainimarama, Ratu Quentin Falemaka Uluilakeba and Lau Provincial Council chairman Ilisoni Taoba cuts the cake to officially launch the Adi Natuicake Festival at the Studio 6 conference room in Suva on Thursday,

THE representatives of the 13 districts from the Lau Group have revived the Adi Natuicake Festival with the hope to develop the lives of people on their islands.

The festival is a fundraising event which will be held from August 2 to 4 at Kauvesi Park in Raiwai, Suva.

