THERE is a backlog of 2092 cases regarding workmen's compensation issues as of June this year.

Minister for Employment, Jone Usamate revealed this while opening the Doctors Workshop - Phase 2 Training in the Evaluation of Permanent Impairment Under Workcare and American Medical Association Guides program for Fiji assessors in Suva yesterday.

