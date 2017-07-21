Tearful farewell

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Valentina Shipulin, second from left, is consoled by Alla Mallerich, left, a close friend of slain Russian couple Yuri and Nataliya Gerasimova. Picture: MARGARET WISE

VALENTINA Shipulin remained standing inside the Greek Orthodox Church in Saweni, Lautoka, yesterday and wept throughout the church service held in memory of her son Yuri and his partner Nataliya Gerasimova.

Grief stricken, she caressed the small coffin that carried their body parts and said it was the saddest day of her life. At the Balawa cemetery a small crowd of friends wept as the 73-year-old openly cried out that she wished she could join her son in death.

