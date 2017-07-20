High level team at Fiji-Queensland symposium

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:35PM A HIGH-LEVEL team consisting of Fijian ministers, permanent secretaries and other senior officials accompanied the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama today at the opening of the Fiji ? Queensland Trade and Investment Symposium in Brisbane, Australia.

The team consisted of the Minister for Industry, Trade, Tourism, Lands and Mineral Resources Faiyaz Koya, Minister for Agriculture, Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu, Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister?s Office and Acting Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs and the Sugar Industry Yogesh Karan, Permanent Secretary for Industry, Trade and Tourism Shaheen Ali, Permanent Secretary for iTaukei Affairs, Naipote Katonitabua, High Commissioner to Australia, Yogesh Punja, Consul General in Sydney and Trade Commissioner to Australia and New Zealand, Zarak Khan and the CEO of Investment Fiji, Godo Muller-Teut.

In his address Mr Bainimarama said all of these individuals can give personal accounts of the many benefits of investing in Fiji - Fiji's position as Hub of the Pacific with its quick and easy transport links with Queensland.

"Our rapidly improving infrastructure - better roads, better airports, more efficient ports; our general connectivity and world-class telecommunications; and especially the quality of our people - dedicated, loyal, hardworking team players," Mr Bainimarama said.

"Eager to seize the opportunity to work for good employers and build a strong future for themselves, the companies they work for and the Fijian nation," he said.