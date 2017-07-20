High level team at Fiji-Queensland symposium

Update: 6:35PM A HIGH-LEVEL team consisting of Fijian ministers, permanent secretaries and other senior officials accompanied the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama today at the opening of the Fiji ? Queensland Trade and Investment Symposium in Brisbane, Australia.
The team consisted of
the Minister for Industry,
Trade, Tourism, Lands and Mineral Resources Faiyaz Koya, Minister for
Agriculture, Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management, Inia
Seruiratu, Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister?s Office and Acting
Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs and the Sugar Industry Yogesh Karan, Permanent
Secretary for Industry, Trade and Tourism Shaheen Ali, Permanent Secretary for
iTaukei Affairs, Naipote Katonitabua, High Commissioner to Australia, Yogesh
Punja, Consul General in Sydney and Trade Commissioner to Australia and New
Zealand, Zarak Khan and the CEO of Investment Fiji, Godo Muller-Teut.
In his address Mr
Bainimarama said all of these individuals can give personal accounts
of the many benefits of investing in Fiji - Fiji's position as Hub of the
Pacific with its quick and easy transport links with Queensland.
"Our
rapidly improving infrastructure - better roads, better airports, more
efficient ports; our general connectivity and world-class telecommunications;
and especially the quality of our people - dedicated, loyal, hardworking team
players," Mr Bainimarama said.
"Eager
to seize the opportunity to work for good employers and build a strong future
for themselves, the companies they work for and the Fijian nation," he said.