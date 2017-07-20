Conference paves way for Fiji to formulate Act

Update: 6:15PM FIJI will look to Commonwealth countries in its efforts to formulate its own Fiji Lands Valuation Act.
Lands Ministry permanent secretary Malakai Finau highlighted this at the
Commonwealth Heads of Valuation Agencies (CHOVA) conference meeting at the
Sofitel Fiji Resort in Nadi.
"As the Fijian Government looks to formulate the Fiji Land Valuation
Act, this conference paves the opportunity for us as well to hear presentations
which involve ways the various agencies have improved valuation outcomes and
include innovations to the valuation process for instance, automated valuation
models," Mr Finau said.
"Your roles as valuers are crucial components in the larger land
management machinery and this conference sets the platform for conducive
discussions focusing on shaping the valuation profession for the future of all
Commonwealth nations.
"It is indeed the best possible conduit we, here in Fiji can
revert to specifically design suitable policy and operational needs of
valuation agencies such as the Chief Valuers Office and Valuation Division of
Fiji."