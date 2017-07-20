Fiji Time: 1:04 AM on Friday 21 July

Conference paves way for Fiji to formulate Act

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, July 20, 2017

Update: 6:15PM FIJI will look to Commonwealth countries in its efforts to formulate its own Fiji Lands Valuation Act.

Lands Ministry permanent secretary Malakai Finau highlighted this at the Commonwealth Heads of Valuation Agencies (CHOVA) conference meeting at the Sofitel Fiji Resort in Nadi.

"As the Fijian Government looks to formulate the Fiji Land Valuation Act, this conference paves the opportunity for us as well to hear presentations which involve ways the various agencies have improved valuation outcomes and include innovations to the valuation process for instance, automated valuation models," Mr Finau said.

"Your roles as valuers are crucial components in the larger land management machinery and this conference sets the platform for conducive discussions focusing on shaping the valuation profession for the future of all Commonwealth nations.

  "It is indeed the best possible conduit we, here in Fiji can revert to specifically design suitable policy and operational needs of valuation agencies such as the Chief Valuers Office and Valuation Division of Fiji."








