Supreme court dismisses Devo's appeal

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:10PM THE appeal application for the former Commissioner Central Inoke Devo to grant him leave to appeal against his sentence and conviction was today dismissed by the highest court in the country.

Mr Devo had appealed to the Supreme Court against the Court of Appeal judgment on seven grounds of appeal and had two main legal arguments which were:

The arbitrary act alleged is not closely associated with abuse of office;

There is no a financial rule or regulations exhibited/proven to establish the arbitrary act in abuse of authority.

However this Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) argued that the holistic conduct of the petitioner constituted an inseparable link of his act and motive which established the abuse of office and, there is no strict way of proving the act of abuse of office using financial rules and regulations as the conduct could constitute an arbitrary act in a variety of means.

Supreme Court judge Justice Suresh Chandra in his judgment said he saw no error in the judgment of the Court of Appeal.

Justice Chandra said the grounds adduced by Devo seeking leaving to appeal have no merit and do not meet the required threshold for granting leave.

Devo who was charged with five counts of official corruption and four counts of abuse of office was convicted on three counts of abuse of office and was sentenced on April 9, 2010 for nine months.