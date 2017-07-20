Fiji considers funding for Blackrock development

Update: 6:09PM FIJI will approach development partners like Australia to consider funding for the development of Blackrock Military Camp in Nadi.
Defence and
National Security Minister Ratu Inoke Kubuabola highlighted this as he met with
the the Australian Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Concetta Fierravanti-Wells in Nadi earlier today.
The Black
Rock Camp is currently used for pre-deployment training and HADR evacuation
purposes when the need arises.
The two
ministers had a bilateral discussion a fortnight ago on the possibilities of
setting up a Regional Peacekeeping and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster
Response, HADR, Centre in Black Rock.
Ratu Inoke
said the camp has a great potential to serve the nation and region.