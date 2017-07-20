Fiji Time: 1:03 AM on Friday 21 July

Fiji considers funding for Blackrock development

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, July 20, 2017

Update: 6:09PM FIJI will approach development partners like Australia to consider funding for the development of Blackrock Military Camp in Nadi.

Defence and National Security Minister Ratu Inoke Kubuabola highlighted this as he met with the the Australian Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Concetta Fierravanti-Wells in Nadi earlier today.

The Black Rock Camp is currently used for pre-deployment training and HADR evacuation purposes when the need arises.

The two ministers had a bilateral discussion a fortnight ago on the possibilities of setting up a Regional Peacekeeping and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response, HADR, Centre in Black Rock.

Ratu Inoke said the camp has a great potential to serve the nation and region.








