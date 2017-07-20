Sugarcane industry workers graduate with APTC

Update: 5:47PM THE fifth cohort of students graduated today under the European Union (EU)-funded Training Support to the Fijian Sugarcane Industry Project in Labasa today.
The 33 graduates successfully completed qualifications
in internationally recognised Australian-courses from the Australia-Pacific
Technical College (APTC).
Of the total number of graduates, 24 students
graduated with Certificate IV in Leadership and Management, seven students
gradated with Certificate III in Electrotechnology Electrician, and one each in
Certificate III in Plumbing and Certificate III in Engineering - Mechanical
Trade (Diesel Fitting - Heavy).
In his keynote address, FSC Labasa Mill
General Manager, Karia Christopher said, "The training that APTC has provided is internationally-recognised,
providing up-to-date industry knowledge and skills that will enable Fiji's
sugarcane industry employees to improve their productivity and efficiency at
the workplace and share these skills and knowledge with their colleagues."
To
date, more than 1,600 people have been trained under the project, which focuses
on providing a training program that improves the livelihoods of the sugarcane
dependent populations by promoting income generation through sugarcane farming
or alternative livelihoods.