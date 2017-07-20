Fiji Time: 1:03 AM on Friday 21 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Sugarcane industry workers graduate with APTC

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, July 20, 2017

Update: 5:47PM THE fifth cohort of students graduated today under the European Union (EU)-funded Training Support to the Fijian Sugarcane Industry Project in Labasa today.

The 33 graduates successfully completed qualifications in internationally recognised Australian-courses from the Australia-Pacific Technical College (APTC).

Of the total number of graduates, 24 students graduated with Certificate IV in Leadership and Management, seven students gradated with Certificate III in Electrotechnology Electrician, and one each in Certificate III in Plumbing and Certificate III in Engineering - Mechanical Trade (Diesel Fitting - Heavy).

In his keynote address, FSC Labasa Mill General Manager, Karia Christopher said, "The training that APTC has provided is internationally-recognised, providing up-to-date industry knowledge and skills that will enable Fiji's sugarcane industry employees to improve their productivity and efficiency at the workplace and share these skills and knowledge with their colleagues."

To date, more than 1,600 people have been trained under the project, which focuses on providing a training program that improves the livelihoods of the sugarcane dependent populations by promoting income generation through sugarcane farming or alternative livelihoods.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63060.6116
JPY 56.592053.5920
GBP 0.38300.3750
EUR 0.43450.4225
NZD 0.68670.6537
AUD 0.63260.6076
USD 0.50230.4853

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mother and children perish in fire
  2. Mum contests legality
  3. Space to share
  4. Police back pay
  5. Fiji eyes 'richest' 7s
  6. Algae bloom
  7. $500k facilities fail building code, standards
  8. Bus accident lands students in hospital
  9. Chief encourages people to have bank accounts
  10. Counterfeit notes found

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sera & Napolioni's fairytale wedding Sunday (16 Jul)
  2. Cane field murder Tuesday (18 Jul)
  3. Renewed hope Friday (14 Jul)
  4. Body of baby found in Nabua Wednesday (19 Jul)
  5. Ex-minister silent on claims against MP Friday (14 Jul)
  6. No threat, says RFMF Monday (17 Jul)
  7. Former soldier seeks forgiveness Tuesday (18 Jul)
  8. 253-day delay Friday (14 Jul)
  9. School holds annual pageant and cultural show Sunday (16 Jul)
  10. $30m absence Monday (17 Jul)