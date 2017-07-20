TECH Camp training for journos

Update: 5:35PM REGIONAL journalists and civil society leaders will undergo a TECH Camp training to learn more about new technologies used in obtaining, researching, verifying and disseminating information.
The 30 Fijian and regional
participants will engage in an intensive three-day series of workshops
conducted by world class trainers organised by the United States of America
embassy in Suva.
Regional Public Affairs
Officer for the US embassy in Fiji Dmitri Tarakhovsky said the Tech Camp will
be a follow up on a highly successful regional speaker program on investigative
journalism and a coders? competition (hackathon) that the US embassy organised
last year.
"The goals of the Tech Camp are
to expand the use of digital communication tools and strategies for monitoring,
sourcing, verifying, networking, and publishing information," he said.
"This would Bring together
journalists and civil society leaders with experts in technology to help them
maximize their communication and reporting capabilities, generate new ideas and
solutions."
The trainers will include
Linda Roth, an award winning journalist and strategic communication executive
and Mark Zoric,
a BBC News' first ever YouTube editor.
Participants for the workshop
will be from Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Tonga and Tuvalu.
The workshop will take place from August 7th to the 9th
at the FNU EMBA Centre at the Vodafone Triangle in Suva.