TECH Camp training for journos

Update: 5:35PM REGIONAL journalists and civil society leaders will undergo a TECH Camp training to learn more about new technologies used in obtaining, researching, verifying and disseminating information.

The 30 Fijian and regional participants will engage in an intensive three-day series of workshops conducted by world class trainers organised by the United States of America embassy in Suva.

Regional Public Affairs Officer for the US embassy in Fiji Dmitri Tarakhovsky said the Tech Camp will be a follow up on a highly successful regional speaker program on investigative journalism and a coders? competition (hackathon) that the US embassy organised last year.

"The goals of the Tech Camp are to expand the use of digital communication tools and strategies for monitoring, sourcing, verifying, networking, and publishing information," he said.

"This would Bring together journalists and civil society leaders with experts in technology to help them maximize their communication and reporting capabilities, generate new ideas and solutions."

The trainers will include Linda Roth, an award winning journalist and strategic communication executive and Mark Zoric, a BBC News' first ever YouTube editor.

Participants for the workshop will be from Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Tonga and Tuvalu.

The workshop will take place from August 7th to the 9th at the FNU EMBA Centre at the Vodafone Triangle in Suva.