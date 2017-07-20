Fiji Time: 1:03 AM on Friday 21 July

Fiji has an abundance of talent: Bai

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Thursday, July 20, 2017

Update: 5:28PM RUGBY governing bodies should start consider on how to bridge the ever persistent rugby development gap that exists between the secondary school level and the national level.

Former Flying Fijian and Rugby Academy Fiji founder and director Seremaia Bai highlighted this in an interview saying many talented Fiji Secondary School Rugby players never made it to national level.

"It�s amazing to see a huge amount of talents on show during the Fiji Secondary Schools Deans competition and then a few years later you are trying to figure out where all these talents went," Bai said.

He said Fiji has an abundance of talent but the challenge laid in the development, nurturing and guiding of those talents.

"It's a matter of keeping the balance and keeping track on them and the pathways of their development.�








