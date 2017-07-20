EU, SPC sign agreement

Update: 4:35PM AN agreement has been signed by the European Union and the Pacific Community (SPC) to build resilience to future El Nin'o related droughts in the Federated States of Micronesia, Republic of Marshall Islands and Republic of Palau.
This is in
recognition of the severe impacts of the 2015 - 2016 El Nin'o related drought in
the three Northern Pacific countries.
The Head of
Infrastructure and Natural Resources at the Delegation of the EU for the
Pacific Lavina Jesus said the EU was committed to support the Pacific countries
to face the negative impact of climate change.
"Extreme
events, such as the 2015-2016 El Ni'no, severely affected the Pacific region:
the EU works together with partner governments and regional organisations to
answer their urgent in a timely manner," he said.
"The European
Union North Pacific Readiness for El Nino project is a clear example of EU
commitment that covers a large range of EU funded actions to strengthen
resilience and promote climate change adaptation and mitigation measures."
SPC is
implementing the project and is preparing to hold consultations with the North
Pacific countries to design activities that will build resilience to future
droughts in the water and agriculture sectors.