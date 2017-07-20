EU, SPC sign agreement

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:35PM AN agreement has been signed by the European Union and the Pacific Community (SPC) to build resilience to future El Nin'o related droughts in the Federated States of Micronesia, Republic of Marshall Islands and Republic of Palau.

This is in recognition of the severe impacts of the 2015 - 2016 El Nin'o related drought in the three Northern Pacific countries.

The Head of Infrastructure and Natural Resources at the Delegation of the EU for the Pacific Lavina Jesus said the EU was committed to support the Pacific countries to face the negative impact of climate change.

"Extreme events, such as the 2015-2016 El Ni'no, severely affected the Pacific region: the EU works together with partner governments and regional organisations to answer their urgent in a timely manner," he said.

"The European Union North Pacific Readiness for El Nino project is a clear example of EU commitment that covers a large range of EU funded actions to strengthen resilience and promote climate change adaptation and mitigation measures."

SPC is implementing the project and is preparing to hold consultations with the North Pacific countries to design activities that will build resilience to future droughts in the water and agriculture sectors.