+ Enlarge this image Police have set up the caution tape to secure the scene in Narere. Picture: MERE NALEBA

Update: 3:30PM POLICE is currently working on identifying the charred remains of a woman and her three children.

This was after they died in a house fire around midday today at River Road in Narere, Nasinu.

The woman is believed to have set her house on fire after a dispute with her husband on Monday.