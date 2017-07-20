Diabetic patients urged to register

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Litiana Naidole Dave with her amputated legs during the World Diabetes Day celebration at the Nausori Health Centre on Monday, July 17, 2017. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 2:58PM DIABETIC patients in the Central Division have been encouraged to register under the National Diabetes Registration carried out at the Nausori Health Center.

Litiana Dave 60, was amongst the many diabetic patients that were been registered earlier this week.

She said losing both her legs to diabetes was a challenging experience for her however she was thankful she was alive.

"When I was 30 years old, the doctors detected that I was diabetic but I paid no heed to this. I hardly took any of the medication that was prescribed to me," she said.

"When I wanted to act, it was too late. When I was supposed to be taking heed of the doctor's advice, I chose to do my own thing," she said.

The national diabetes registration would run until November and the findings will be announced on the World Diabetes Day.

The registration will provide evidence based high quality health information to improve health status of all Fijians.