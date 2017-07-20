Diabetic patients urged to register

Update: 2:58PM DIABETIC patients in the Central Division have been encouraged to register under the National Diabetes Registration carried out at the Nausori Health Center.
Litiana Dave 60, was amongst the many diabetic patients that were been
registered earlier this week.
She said losing both her legs to diabetes was a challenging experience
for her however she was thankful she was alive.
"When I was 30 years old, the doctors detected that I was diabetic
but I paid no heed to this. I hardly took any of the medication that was
prescribed to me," she said.
"When I wanted to act, it was too late. When I was supposed to be taking
heed of the doctor's advice, I chose to do my own thing," she said.
The national diabetes registration would run until November and the findings will
be announced on the World Diabetes Day.
The registration will provide evidence based high quality health information to
improve health status of all Fijians.