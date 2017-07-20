Fiji Time: 4:41 PM on Thursday 20 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Diabetic patients urged to register

ALISI VUCAGO
Thursday, July 20, 2017

Update: 2:58PM DIABETIC patients in the Central Division have been encouraged to register under the National Diabetes Registration carried out at the Nausori Health Center.

Litiana Dave 60, was amongst the many diabetic patients that were been registered earlier this week.

She said losing both her legs to diabetes was a challenging experience for her however she was thankful she was alive.

"When I was 30 years old, the doctors detected that I was diabetic but I paid no heed to this. I hardly took any of the medication that was prescribed to me," she said.

"When I wanted to act, it was too late. When I was supposed to be taking heed of the doctor's advice, I chose to do my own thing," she said.

The national diabetes registration would run until November and the findings will be announced on the World Diabetes Day.

The registration will provide evidence based high quality health information to improve health status of all Fijians.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63060.6116
JPY 56.592053.5920
GBP 0.38300.3750
EUR 0.43450.4225
NZD 0.68670.6537
AUD 0.63260.6076
USD 0.50230.4853

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mum contests legality
  2. Police back pay
  3. Algae bloom
  4. Mother and children perish in fire
  5. Fiji eyes 'richest' 7s
  6. $500k facilities fail building code, standards
  7. Bus accident lands students in hospital
  8. Chief encourages people to have bank accounts
  9. Counterfeit notes found
  10. US Air Force in health outreach

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sera & Napolioni's fairytale wedding Sunday (16 Jul)
  2. Cane field murder Tuesday (18 Jul)
  3. Renewed hope Friday (14 Jul)
  4. Ex-minister silent on claims against MP Friday (14 Jul)
  5. Body of baby found in Nabua Wednesday (19 Jul)
  6. No threat, says RFMF Monday (17 Jul)
  7. Former soldier seeks forgiveness Tuesday (18 Jul)
  8. 253-day delay Friday (14 Jul)
  9. School holds annual pageant and cultural show Sunday (16 Jul)
  10. $30m absence Monday (17 Jul)