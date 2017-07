/ Front page / News

Update: 2:55PM MEMBERS of the public have been urged to come forward if they have any knowledge of the discovery of the body of a baby boy at Luke Street in Nabua yesterday.

Police spokeswoman Ana Naisoro said they are pleading for information regarding the discovery of the baby.

"A post mortem will be conducted today to ascertain the cause of death," Ms Naisoro said.

"Anyone who has information that could assist our investigations is kindly requested to call Crime Stoppers on 919," she said.