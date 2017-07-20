Fiji Time: 4:41 PM on Thursday 20 July

Motion struck out

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, July 20, 2017

Update: 2:48PM CHIEF Magistrate Usaia Ratuvili today struck out a motion by the defence in the case of the former minister of Education, Dr Mahendra Reddy.

The defence had wanted to file a motion in court which it had already served to the prosecution to which prosecution had replied. 

Defence lawyer Devanesh Sharma today informed the court that he wished to withdraw the motion and there would not be any voir dire issues before the trial.

Mr Ratuvili then struck out the motion and adjourned the matter to September 6, 2017 for trial proper.

Dr Reddy who appeared in at the Suva Magistrates court today is charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) with one count of bribery contrary to Section 140 (2) of the Electoral Act No. 11 of 2014 and one count of undue influence contrary to Section 141 of the Electoral Act No. 11 of 2014.

Rashmi Aslam appeared for FICAC while Avinesh Reddy assisted Mr Sharma.








