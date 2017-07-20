Naitasiri has nothing to lose

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:28PM NAITASIRI head coach Koli Sewabu says it is about time the prestigious HFC Bank Farebrother trophy is taken back to Naitasiri.

"We have nothing to lose," Sewabu said.

"It has been a long time coming, we are excited and we are looking forward to it because it would be an opportunity for us to redeem ourselves from our Skipper Cup semifinal loss so we are looking forward to the challenge this weekend," he said.

The highlanders will be challenging defending champions Nadroga this Saturday of the trophy they lost back in October, 2013 to Tailevu, at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Ever since then their farebrother cabinet trophy has been vacant.

Sewabu said it would be a big task for them taking on the provincial rugby champions this Saturday.