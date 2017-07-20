Burst main disrupts Nausori water supply

Update: 2:15PM A BURST main at Salim Street in Nakasi has resulted in the water supply being disrupted in the Nausori area.
The areas affected
include Wainibuku junction, whole of Nakasi area and Nasinu Primary School.
Water supply to
these areas will be disrupted from 11am to 4pm today.
The Water
Authority of Fiji has requested its customers residing in these areas to store
and use water wisely for their immediate needs during the period.
The water supply
is expected to be restored at 5pm today.
For further
enquiries, customers can call 3346777 and 5777 (Vodafone, Digicel & Inkk users) or email contact@waf.com.fj