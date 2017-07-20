Burst main disrupts Nausori water supply

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:15PM A BURST main at Salim Street in Nakasi has resulted in the water supply being disrupted in the Nausori area.

The areas affected include Wainibuku junction, whole of Nakasi area and Nasinu Primary School.

Water supply to these areas will be disrupted from 11am to 4pm today.

The Water Authority of Fiji has requested its customers residing in these areas to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during the period.

The water supply is expected to be restored at 5pm today.

For further enquiries, customers can call 3346777 and 5777 (Vodafone, Digicel & Inkk users) or email contact@waf.com.fj