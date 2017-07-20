SPTO, Tourism ministry team up

Update: 1:58PM THE South Pacific Tourism Organisation(SPTO) is working in coordination with Fiji's Ministry of Industry, Trade, Tourism, Lands and Mineral Resources in setting up a capacity building workshop for Fiji's Micro, Small and Medium (MSMEs) tourism enterprises.
Minister
for Industry, Trade Tourism, Lands and Mineral Resources Faiyaz Koya said the ministry was
delighted to support initiatives that worked towards improving the performance
of Fiji's MSME sectors.
"Government
will continue to implement initiatives such as the Micro and Small Business
Grant program, with the overall objective of bolstering Fiji's economy through
the provision of a grant to eligible individuals who can positively contribute
to increase economic activity and improving MSME sector's contribution to our
Gross Domestic Product," he said.
He
said MSMES supported the tourism industry either directly or indirectly through
the provision of a wide range of products such as accommodation, catering,
transportation, attractions and activities.
"These
of course add to the variety, authenticity and quality of the tourism
experience Fiji is renowned for, which in turn translates to tourism earnings,"
he added.
The
workshop will take place from August 7th to the 8th at
the Tanoa Plaza in Suva.
To
register, contact Ms. Rusila Drekeni, Membership Officer at the South Pacific
Tourism Organisation (SPTO) on email rdrekeni@spto.org;
telephone 9987990 (Vodafone), 7734177 (Digicel) or 330 4177 (Landline).
Registrations
close Tuesday, 01st, August 2017. Further information on the
workshop is available online on www.corporate.southpacificislands.travel/event