SPTO, Tourism ministry team up

ALISI VUCAGO
Thursday, July 20, 2017

Update: 1:58PM THE South Pacific Tourism Organisation(SPTO) is working in coordination with Fiji's Ministry of Industry, Trade, Tourism, Lands and Mineral Resources in setting up a capacity building workshop for Fiji's Micro, Small and Medium (MSMEs) tourism enterprises.

Minister for Industry, Trade Tourism, Lands and Mineral Resources Faiyaz Koya said the ministry was delighted to support initiatives that worked towards improving the performance of Fiji's MSME sectors.

"Government will continue to implement initiatives such as the Micro and Small Business Grant program, with the overall objective of bolstering Fiji's economy through the provision of a grant to eligible individuals who can positively contribute to increase economic activity and improving MSME sector's contribution to our Gross Domestic Product," he said.

He said MSMES supported the tourism industry either directly or indirectly through the provision of a wide range of products such as accommodation, catering, transportation, attractions and activities.

"These of course add to the variety, authenticity and quality of the tourism experience Fiji is renowned for, which in turn translates to tourism earnings," he added.

The workshop will take place from August 7th to the 8th at the Tanoa Plaza in Suva. 

To register, contact Ms. Rusila Drekeni, Membership Officer at the South Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) on email rdrekeni@spto.org; telephone 9987990 (Vodafone), 7734177 (Digicel) or 330 4177 (Landline).

 Registrations close Tuesday, 01st, August 2017.  Further information on the workshop is available online on www.corporate.southpacificislands.travel/event 

 








