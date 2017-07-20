Women leaders define access to justice

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:43PM TWELVE rural women leaders continued to define access to justice for their communities through the series of district consultations with the Fiji Women's Rights Movement Access to Justice program in Ba yesterday.

Vani Tuvuki the leader of the Koronubu Women's Fellowship and Koronubu Methodist Women's Group said "It's surprising to see our young people don't know their rights."

"We think that it is our age group - the older women and our mothers and grandmothers - but our young women don't know where to go, what to do, what their rights are. They don't have enough information to keep them safe even in their homes."

Member of the Koronubu Methodist Youth Group Sapeci Vereivatu said there was speaking out was a taboo in her society.

"We have respect for the elders. It's good but when the elders abuse the youths, they are telling the youths to keep quiet and don't say anything. And for young women because of our gender roles we are "doing all the work but we are not recognised," she said.

Consultations continue today in Lautoka.

The program is supported by the European Union.