Women leaders define access to justice

Update: 1:43PM TWELVE rural women leaders continued to define access to justice for their communities through the series of district consultations with the Fiji Women's Rights Movement Access to Justice program in Ba yesterday.
Vani Tuvuki the leader of the Koronubu Women's Fellowship and Koronubu Methodist Women's Group said "It's
surprising to see our young people don't know their rights."
"We think
that it is our age group - the older women and our mothers and grandmothers -
but our young women don't know where to go, what to do, what their rights are.
They don't have enough information to keep them safe even in their homes."
Member of
the Koronubu Methodist Youth Group Sapeci Vereivatu said there was speaking out
was a taboo in her society.
"We have
respect for the elders. It's good but when the elders abuse the youths, they are
telling the youths to keep quiet and don't say anything. And for young women
because of our gender roles we are "doing all the work but we are not
recognised," she said.
Consultations
continue today in Lautoka.
The program
is supported by the European Union.