Fiji Time: 4:41 PM on Thursday 20 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Women leaders define access to justice

ALISI VUCAGO
Thursday, July 20, 2017

Update: 1:43PM TWELVE rural women leaders continued to define access to justice for their communities through the series of district consultations with the Fiji Women's Rights Movement Access to Justice program in Ba yesterday.

Vani Tuvuki the leader of the Koronubu Women's Fellowship and Koronubu Methodist Women's Group said  "It's surprising to see our young people don't know their rights."

"We think that it is our age group - the older women and our mothers and grandmothers - but our young women don't know where to go, what to do, what their rights are. They don't have enough information to keep them safe even in their homes."                                                                                                                                 

Member of the Koronubu Methodist Youth Group Sapeci Vereivatu said there was speaking out was a taboo in her society.

"We have respect for the elders. It's good but when the elders abuse the youths, they are telling the youths to keep quiet and don't say anything. And for young women because of our gender roles we are "doing all the work but we are not recognised," she said.

Consultations continue today in Lautoka.

The program is supported by the European Union.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63060.6116
JPY 56.592053.5920
GBP 0.38300.3750
EUR 0.43450.4225
NZD 0.68670.6537
AUD 0.63260.6076
USD 0.50230.4853

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mum contests legality
  2. Police back pay
  3. Algae bloom
  4. Mother and children perish in fire
  5. Fiji eyes 'richest' 7s
  6. $500k facilities fail building code, standards
  7. Bus accident lands students in hospital
  8. Chief encourages people to have bank accounts
  9. Counterfeit notes found
  10. US Air Force in health outreach

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sera & Napolioni's fairytale wedding Sunday (16 Jul)
  2. Cane field murder Tuesday (18 Jul)
  3. Renewed hope Friday (14 Jul)
  4. Ex-minister silent on claims against MP Friday (14 Jul)
  5. Body of baby found in Nabua Wednesday (19 Jul)
  6. No threat, says RFMF Monday (17 Jul)
  7. Former soldier seeks forgiveness Tuesday (18 Jul)
  8. 253-day delay Friday (14 Jul)
  9. School holds annual pageant and cultural show Sunday (16 Jul)
  10. $30m absence Monday (17 Jul)