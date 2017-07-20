Evaluation of permanent impairment under workcare workshop

Update: 1:21PM DOCTOR'S competency and responsibility is best demonstrated under the 'no fault scheme' system
Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Jone Usamate made the comment comment while opening the Phrase 2 Training in the Evaluation of Permanent
Impairment under Work care and AMA5 Guides program for Fiji Assessors in Suva
today.
He said the
workshop was part of the overall process and worker's compensation reform as
approved by the next financial year that will strengthen the social protection
mechanism and enable the concept of the 'no fault scheme' that will be
introduced in 2018 under the Accident Compensation Scheme.
"Our
current worker compensation scheme has been plagued also by the issue of
compensation not being paid because of the dispute of who is to blame. There
are employers who dispute every single award, putting the lives of whole
families at risk," he said.
"I
want to see more standardized assessment by medical assessors. This will
minimize the disparities which often lead to unnecessary disputes and delays
thus continuously increasing the number of backlog cases."
Mr
Usamate said the two-day training then becomes even more relevant as doctors would
become the main focal point in compensation decisions now and well into the
reform phase.
Thirty doctors from
around the country were present at the training which took place at the Holiday
Inn in Suva.