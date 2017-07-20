Evaluation of permanent impairment under workcare workshop

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Participants at the Doctor�s workshop at the Holiday Inn in Suva. Picture: ATU RASEA

Update: 1:21PM DOCTOR'S competency and responsibility is best demonstrated under the 'no fault scheme' system

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Jone Usamate made the comment comment while opening the Phrase 2 Training in the Evaluation of Permanent Impairment under Work care and AMA5 Guides program for Fiji Assessors in Suva today.

He said the workshop was part of the overall process and worker's compensation reform as approved by the next financial year that will strengthen the social protection mechanism and enable the concept of the 'no fault scheme' that will be introduced in 2018 under the Accident Compensation Scheme.

"Our current worker compensation scheme has been plagued also by the issue of compensation not being paid because of the dispute of who is to blame. There are employers who dispute every single award, putting the lives of whole families at risk," he said.

"I want to see more standardized assessment by medical assessors. This will minimize the disparities which often lead to unnecessary disputes and delays thus continuously increasing the number of backlog cases."

Mr Usamate said the two-day training then becomes even more relevant as doctors would become the main focal point in compensation decisions now and well into the reform phase.

Thirty doctors from around the country were present at the training which took place at the Holiday Inn in Suva.