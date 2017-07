/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image U20 rugby players in action during trials this morning. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 12:04PM A TOTAL of 72 Under 20 rugby players were currently grinding it out to impress national selectors at the Bidesi Park at Laucala Bay, earlier this morning.

The trialists were selected from all over Fiji.

They were divided into five teams Fiji Blue, Fiji White, Fiji Black, Fiji Green and Fiji Grey.

