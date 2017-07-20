Bright rugby future in Fiji: Bai

Update: 11:59AM FIJI always has a bright future in rugby but it's just a matter of how these talents are guided.
Rugby Academy Fiji Director, Seremaia Bai made the comment
before the commencement of the U20 trial earlier today.
"Seeing the size of some of the players, it's amazing
to see the amount of talent we have in Fiji," Bai said.
He said there was a need for players to be guided and developed
from when they enter into the Kaji rugby competition in primary schools.
He highlighted that there is a gap between the Deans competition
and the international level.
"It's a matter of keeping the balance and keeping track
of the pathways of these potential rugby stars," he said.
More updates to follow later in the day.