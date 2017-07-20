Fiji Time: 4:41 PM on Thursday 20 July

Bright rugby future in Fiji: Bai

ALISI VUCAGO
Thursday, July 20, 2017

Update: 11:59AM FIJI always has a bright future in rugby but it's just a matter of how these talents are guided.

Rugby Academy Fiji Director, Seremaia Bai made the comment before the commencement of the U20 trial earlier today.

"Seeing the size of some of the players, it's amazing to see the amount of talent we have in Fiji," Bai said.

He said there was a need for players to be guided and developed from when they enter into the Kaji rugby competition in primary schools.

He highlighted that there is a gap between the Deans competition and the international level.

"It's a matter of keeping the balance and keeping track of the pathways of these potential rugby stars," he said.

More updates to follow later in the day.








