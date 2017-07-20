Fiji Time: 4:41 PM on Thursday 20 July

USP plans next hall for students

Nicolette Chambers
Thursday, July 20, 2017

ABOUT 420 students of the University of the South Pacific (USP) are expected to benefit from the 12th Halls of Residence development next year.

The $20 million project, which has begun with its civil works, is targeted to be completed before the university's 50th anniversary next year.

This was the message by USP's vice-chancellor and president Professor Rajesh Chandra after opening the university's $9m Halls of Residence on Monday.

"On the 12th hall we have spent around $650,000 just doing the civil works, which is just about complete and we have secured a broad line of funding from the Fiji National Provident Fund," he said.

"We hope to go to the market with the tender in less than a month and hopefully be able to build a good portion of the 420-bed hall in time for our 50th anniversary, which is next year."

Prof Chandra said this was after numerous regional countries pleaded that the university ensure more accommodation was provided to students.

"There's been such a big backlog. Many regional countries have been saying that we should do better to accommodate their students," he said

"We had the Solomon Islands High Commissioner just saying that of the 900 Solomon Islands students at USP only 100 are accommodated by the university."

Prof Chandra said it was obvious that all governments wanted more of their students on campus and the university had many students in Fiji who could not see why there was no spot for them on the campus.

"I would say that there is a very big pipeline of unmet demand here," he said.








