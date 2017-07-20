Compost idea for villages

/ Front page / News

TURNING waste seaweed that wash up on the shore into compost could provide much-needed nutrients for farms located along coastal areas and in maritime villages, says associate professor Nicholas Paul.

He made the comment during an interview with The Fiji Times at the Diversification of Seaweed Industries In Pacific Island Countries workshop in Nadi this week.

The researcher from the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research is heading a project that is investigating the diversified use of seaweeds and sea grapes or nama, as a means of establishing a source of income for villagers in the Western Division and maritime areas.

"We are looking at how we can convert that waste matter into something valuable that justifies people spending time to pick them up," he said.

"One of the most exciting things to come out of that was we were able to convert that seaweed into compost. It comes from organic seaweed which is high in nitrogen and it is a good mineral compost, which can be used in a whole range of plant production initiatives."