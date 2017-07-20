Festival's focus on climate change

/ Front page / News

THE Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry says the Digicel 2017 Bula Festival theme — Climate Change: Transition Starts with You — is timely and fitting given that Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama will chair COP 23 this year.

"We are all aware of Fiji's position on the global stage," said chamber president Dr Ram Raju.

"We hope, by virtue of this festival, we can shower support to our Government's commitment towards climate change.

"It's an undeniable truth that we all need to join hands, locally, nationally and internationally to fight and reverse the processes that are changing the climate. Climate change adversely affects everyone's health and wellbeing.

"We cannot be complacent any more and everyone has to play a role and it's time to act decisively."

Dr Raju acknowledged the effort being made by the organising committee led by Titilia Vuetaki.

The festival kicks off this Saturday in Nadi with a march through main street.