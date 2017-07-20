Party raises $147k

/ Front page / News

THE Social Democratic Liberal Party's USA arm managed to raise US$73,131 (F$147,351) during a three-day soli'planned by party's members.

SODELPA USA offered to contribute $300,000 to the SODELPA campaign in April when party leader Sitiveni Rabuka and wife Sulueti and party secretary Adi Litia Qionibaravi were in attendance.

And the USA arm of SODELPA reiterated that commitment during the soli.

"SODELPA USA is committed to raising F$300,000 as promised before the year is out," said SODELPA USA national secretary Vasiti Ritova.

"Each contribution is individually receipted.

"The next major event is scheduled for October, in which we all expect to have more party members and supporters join us in what will double up as a SODELPA family day in California."

SODELPA USA president Adi Asenaca Caucau paid tribute to Burebasaga chairman Apete Naitini, and his working group, who organised the April party convention.

From that convention an executive committee and confederacy groups were formed to strengthen the party mechanism within the US.

"It's heartwarming to see the love we shared for our party today," she said.

During the soli, Kubuna raised $30,600, Burebasaga raised $13, 233, Tovata raised $25,120 and Seattle raised $4200.

Adi Asenaca, a former cabinet minister, encouraged party members, workers and supporters, to work together towards achieving unity and also raise money to help the party's election campaign in Fiji, especially in rural areas and outer islands.