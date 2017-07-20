Kepa pays tribute to writer, poet

/ Front page / News

LEADER of Opposition Ro Teimumu Kepa has paid tribute to one of Fiji's prolific writers and poet, Joginder Singh Kanwal.

Mr Kanwal died on Monday after a long illness. He was 90.

His funeral was held in Ba yesterday.

Ro Teimumu said Mr Kanwal possessed a rare passion for education and literature and was known to many to be humble, versatile, jovial, industrious and full of energy.

She said his vast knowledge and teaching skills set him apart as an educationist and made him a leader of Fiji's education sector for many years.

"Fondly remembered and sorely missed, Mr Kanwal was an inspiration for young and emerging Hindi scholars and cultural leaders who set and led by high moral and social values," Ro Teimumu said.

Mr Kanwal was a former principal of Khalsa College in Ba. He had come to Fiji from Punjab, India.

"Spending his entire life in service to education in Fiji making the country his home, Mr Kanwal was a leading light of the Fiji Teachers Union in Ba and led the Fiji Principals Association for some time as its secretary and then president," Ro Teimumu said.

She said Mr Kanwal contributed immensely to the development and growth of Hindi language and literature in Fiji.

"He had several publications to his credit. Widely recognised for his scholarly talents, Mr Kanwal was honoured more than once for his literary works in Fiji, India and by the Global Indian Dispora," she said. Ro Teimumu said Mr Kanwal did a lot for education, culture and community development which would continue to inspire the future generations.