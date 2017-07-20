Guangdong funds projects

/ Front page / News

THE Suva Civic Centre renovation and playground upgrading projects at selected Suva schools funded by the Guangdong province of China are well underway.

Chinese ambassador to Fiji Zhang Ping said all the projects carried out by the province, either in the infrastructure improvement or in the capacity building, was targeted to the urgent needs of the Fijian people.

"It has bought real benefits for a better livelihood of the people. I wish to express my gratitude to the Guangdong province for what they have done over the years to the Fijian people," he said.

Mr Zhang said the co-operation between Guangdong and Fiji responded to the ideas of the "Belt and Road" initiative which was proposed by the Chinese President, Xi Jingping.

"The initiative not only emphasises on infrastructure connectivity, but on the people-to-people bond."

"The various projects undertaken by the province will help us to find out more effective ways fitting to the realty of Fiji to deliver more tangible benefits to the Fijian people and elevate our pragmatic co-operation to a new level," Mr Zhang said.