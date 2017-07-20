Chinese doctors assist hospital

/ Front page / News

three health specialists from Guangdong in China are working at Navua Hospital for three months.

This was revealed by Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services Alex O'Connor, who said the specialists included an intensivist, a cardiologist and an endocrinologist.

Mr O'Connor said the general plan was to have the special outpatient clinics run by the specialists and a medical officer to co-manage cases at the hospital.

"They will actively be part of daily management of cases in emergency and wards. They will also provide continuous medical training for the staff of the hospital on selected topics and be assessing the gaps, training needs within our services with the objective of raising the standards," he said.

Mr O'Connor said there was one doctor and two nurses from Fiji approved to be trained at Guangdong.

He said the doctor was attached in the emergency and cardiology units and would manage the respective cases upon return to Navua Hospital.

"A foot clinic nurse is attached with the podiatrists and learning other alternative medicine that can be applied in our setting," he said.

He said another nurse was attached at an emergency unit and would return and work as an emergency department nurse at the hospital.

During a tour of the hospital in April, Health Minister Rosy Akbar said a team from the Guangdong Health and Family Planning Commission visited the Navua hospital in 2015 to explore the potential for establishing the Fiji Guangdong Medical Training Centre.