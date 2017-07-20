Army's stand welcomed

/ Front page / News

THE Social Democratic Liberal Party has welcomed the assurance by the Republic of Fiji Military Forces that it will accept the outcome of the 2018 National Election and defend the rule of law.

"The statement by the military on Monday that it will accept the outcome of the elections in 2018 is praiseworthy and warmly welcomed," said Opposition spokesperson for defence Mosese Bulitavu.

"We thank the military for taking a very responsible and neutral course ... and we highly anticipate that they will maintain their stance."

Mr Bulitavu said SODELPA, as the alternative government, would not shy away from threats.

He said the Opposition had nothing against the military.

"We respect the role and contributions of the military at home and at the international level ,which a SODELPA Government will enhance as per its manifesto.

"Like other parties, SODELPA has members and executives with military background led by former prime minister and former RFMF commander Major General (retired) Sitiveni Rabuka."

Mr Bulitavu said the party was conscious and deeply inculcated in the military culture as well as in the civilian-led systems of Government.

"The misconception that SODELPA is anti-military should not be there or promoted as such by some unscrupulous elements," he said.