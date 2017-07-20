Fiji Time: 4:41 PM on Thursday 20 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Seaweed focus at Pacific forum

Felix Chaudhary
Thursday, July 20, 2017

UNLOCKING the economic potential of seaweed and sea grapes for villagers in coastal and maritime areas was the focus of a two-day workshop in Nadi, which ended on Tuesday.

Organised by the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research and University of the Sunshine Coast, representatives from various government departments and stakeholders in the fisheries sector participated in the forum at the Tanoa International Hotel.

Project leader Dr Nicholas Paul from the University of the Sunshine Coast said the project was run in three countries — Fiji, Kiribati and Samoa.

"In Fiji we had three objectives, the first was in relation to the red seaweed known as Kappaphycus — that people have grown a lot of," he said.

"The second objective was looking at nama — so all aspects of the current supply chain and how it is fished. The third objective looked at nama and red seaweed in terms of value adding and new things in terms of health and nutrients and also in agriculture."

Dr Paul said projects were established on Naviti Island in the Yasawa Group for nama and red seaweed.

"The red seaweed has a lot of economic potential because it is grown and dried and shipped overseas for export.

"It is lucrative, it is a reasonably simple set-up in terms of its fast growth, we can culture cycles in two months.

"So for a farmer if they can seed their lines, they can harvest and sell directly after only two months, which is much faster than copra."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63060.6116
JPY 56.592053.5920
GBP 0.38300.3750
EUR 0.43450.4225
NZD 0.68670.6537
AUD 0.63260.6076
USD 0.50230.4853

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mum contests legality
  2. Police back pay
  3. Algae bloom
  4. Mother and children perish in fire
  5. Fiji eyes 'richest' 7s
  6. $500k facilities fail building code, standards
  7. Bus accident lands students in hospital
  8. Chief encourages people to have bank accounts
  9. Counterfeit notes found
  10. US Air Force in health outreach

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sera & Napolioni's fairytale wedding Sunday (16 Jul)
  2. Cane field murder Tuesday (18 Jul)
  3. Renewed hope Friday (14 Jul)
  4. Ex-minister silent on claims against MP Friday (14 Jul)
  5. Body of baby found in Nabua Wednesday (19 Jul)
  6. No threat, says RFMF Monday (17 Jul)
  7. Former soldier seeks forgiveness Tuesday (18 Jul)
  8. 253-day delay Friday (14 Jul)
  9. School holds annual pageant and cultural show Sunday (16 Jul)
  10. $30m absence Monday (17 Jul)