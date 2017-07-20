Pest bugs trade effort

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image From left, Dr Eric Jang, BAF acting chief executive officer Hillary Kumwenda and Dr Harry Fay during a break at the BAF workshop on fruit flies and upskilling at Tanoa International Hotel in Nadi on Tuesday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

FIJI is looking to unlock trade potential with Rotuma by addressing biosecurity issues hindering the import of fruit and vegetables into the country.

Biosecurity Authority of Fiji acting CEO Hillary Kumwenda said one of the biggest hindrances to the movement of goods from Rotuma to Fiji was the existence of pests such as fruit flies, which were prevalent on the island.

During an interview at a fruit fly workshop at the Tanoa International Hotel in Nadi on Tuesday, Mr Kumwenda said one-way trade could be facilitated by eradicating fruit flies through the use of nuclear controls.

"We do, within Fiji, have certain areas of economic potential like Rotuma," he said.

"In Rotuma, most products find great difficulty to come to the main island because they have a lot of fruit flies there and it is of great concern.

"And we don't want to let those pests of concern spread to other islands."

Mr Kumwenda said nuclear pest control techniques for Rotuma were being discussed with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

"So through this collaborative approach with IAEA and other partners, we are trying to see how we can eradicate fruit flies," he said.

"And there are other means we are discussing, some of them involve introducing nuclear technology.

"All those things will be part of the five-year project or partnership we have with IAEA."