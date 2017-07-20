Home ownership policy scrutinised

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Wainibuku housing project. Picture: SUPPLIED

THE Office of the Auditor-General says government's objectives to improving home ownership for the lower to middle income earners in Fiji has not been satisfactorily achieved.

It made this comment in the 2016 audit of Government after noting average delays of 109 days in the sample of applications reviewed.

The audit noted that significant delays occurred after the applications were assessed by respective lenders to determine applicants loan eligibility

"After the department's review, the documents are forwarded to the Office of the Attorney-General for further review and approval from the line ministers and permanent secretaries," the report said.

"It was noted that there were significant delays in the processing of grant applications after it was received from the banks.

"The audit findings indicate that delays in the approval process for application received resulted in significant budget savings.

"As such, Government's objectives with regards to upgrading and resettlement programs and improving home ownership for the lower to middle income earners in Fiji has not been satisfactory achieved."

The report also noted that as of July 31, 2016, only $1,195,000 or 30 per cent of the $4 million budget for the program had been utilised.

"This comprised seventy nine (79) recipients of $5000 grants and eighty (80) recipients of $10,000 grants.

"As a result, a significant amount of funds allocated for first home buyers program was not utilised by the department."

"The department should ensure that the processing time for applications is reduced to improve the department's service delivery. And the department should also review its current strategies for increased utilisation of budget to increase home ownership."

However, the Department of Housing said there had been significant improvements in processing times for the grants.

"If the Department of Housing was given the first home buyer grant to administer with written policy guideline and standard operation procedure with no referral made to the Office of the Solicitor-General from 1st January 2014, the projected budget utilisation is $4,410,000 assisting 540 first home buyers for the 2014 financial year. For 2015 financial year, the projected budget utilisation is $2,680,000 assisting 364 first home buyers. As for 2016, the projected budget utilisation is $3,900,000 assisting 360 first home buyers."

The department also said they could have utilised a projected 60 per cent budget utilisation if the 2016 budget/financial years had continued as normal from January 1, 2016, to December 31, 2016, instead of the revised January 1, 2016, to July 31, 2016, budget cycle.

The department said initially two-tier processing system was implemented first with the:

* Department of Housing internal process; and

* Ministry of Housing Grant Committee.

This was done with a turn-around time of 21 days upon receipt of the first home buyers application from the commercial banks including Housing Authority.

"Since 28th September 2016, the Office of Solicitor-General had instructed the Department of Housing not to refer the first home buyers applications to them, since the current two tier processing system is quite sufficient, transparent, accountable, fair and strictly processed, deliberated and approved in strict compliance to the first home buyer policy."

The department said moving forward, it was facilitating the fast processing of first home buyers of 100 first home buyer per month.

They also said they were increasing the supply and availability of low-cost housing residential land lots (1706) for the housing sector consumption at:

* Tacirua (1045 lots);

* Wainibuku (261 lots);

* Nepani (400 lots); and

* Matavolivoli (400 lots) housing subdivision

The department also said it was working with Reserve Bank of Fiji and financial institutions to offer cheaper and lucrative home loan packages.