OAG: No formal deal on grant

/ Front page / News

THE 2016 Auditor General's report has highlighted that the Ministry of Education did not sign a grant agreement for $931,086 paid to Fiji Higher Education Commission (FHEC) last year.

Because of this, the basis of monitoring the utilisation of funds and measurement of the output may have been difficult without a formal grant agreement.

According to the Auditor-General's report, the agency administering a grant must enter into a grant agreement with any organisation or person who either receives a one-off grant or ongoing grant assistance in excess of $5000.

It said the permanent secretary of the administering agency must ensure that each grant agreement is adequate and legally binding.

In his recommendation, the Auditor-General said the ministry should ensure that a grant agreement is signed with the Higher Education Commission prior to disbursement of any further funds.

In its response, the Ministry of Education said it had noted the audit comment.