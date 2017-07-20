Survivor recounts ordeal

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image For Vani Smith it was the support from her husband and two children that helped her through the most difficult phase of her life with cancer. Picture: SUPPLIED

FOR Vani Smith, it was the support from her husband and two children that helped her through the most difficult phase of her life.

Her story started in 2004 when Mrs Smith was diagnosed with cervical cancer shortly after her family returned to Fiji from Australia.

Mrs Smith, who is originally from Marou Village in Yasawa, said by the time it was confirmed that she had cancer, it was already a stage 3 ICN3 cancer.

She said while her family was still in Australia, she gave birth to her younger son.

Her son was eight-months old when she started experiencing abdominal pain.

After a few more scans and ultra sound tests and another papsmear test, she was referred to a gynaecologist.

Two years after arriving in Fiji, Mrs Smith finally received surgery (hysterectomy) in April 2006 when her uterus and ovaries were removed.

"Soon after surgery, I began to suffer from complications. Doctors found puss in my stomach which was causing me great discomfort and pain. It was difficult to walk and I could barely sit up to eat," Mrs Smith said.

"In so much pain, I was prescribed so many different medication including pain killers such as morphine.

"Even with morphine, I could still feel the pain which was unbearable. In the meantime, the doctors were trying to figure out why I had so much puss in my stomach and what was causing it."

During that time, Mrs Smith said she spent three months in hospital where she was prescribed morphine and other medication to help ease the pain and discomfort.

Mrs Smith was even given the bad news by doctors at the local hospital that there was nothing more they could do but just to continue to prescribe morphine for the pain.

She said it was at that time when her husband decided to ask for her discharge from hospital so she could spend time with her two boys who were only aged three and one at the time.

While at home, the Smith family received the news that until today was the light at the end of a very dark tunnel.

Mr Smith, who was employed by the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, was deployed to take up a post in New York in August 2007.

"As soon as we got to New York my husband contacted one of the best gynecologists there. Not only was he the best, he was also the president of the gynaecologist group in New York, Dr Milton Haynes," she said.

"The doctor informed us that I would have to undergo a minor surgery and it would be costly.

"I was booked into the Lenox Hill Hospital, one of the best in New York and I was in and out in a matter of hours. After the surgery, I had to be reviewed and prescribed medication for one month."

Mrs Smith spent two months in recovery after the surgery in New York and was also able to study in a medical school there undertaking nursing technician studies and pharmacy technician course.

"I thank God daily for giving me the best husband in the world. He was always there for me and the children whenever we needed him.

"Today I live life to the fullest and enjoy my loving family, relatives and friends," she said.