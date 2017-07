/ Front page / News

LIVING in a tent for more than a year did not dishearten Ratu Mara Kadavu of Navuniivi in Rakiraki.

His perseverance paid off after he received his scholarship to study abroad yesterday. Ratu Mara will pursue his Bachelor of Science in Agriculture at the Archarya N.G. Ranga Agricultural University in the Indian State of Andhra Pradesh.

