Lawyer asks for documents

THE lawyer representing the former secretary of the Independent Legal Services Commission, Afrana Rahiman Nisha, yesterday requested the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption to submit documents regarding the charges against his client.

Ms Nisha appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court facing six counts of falsification of documents and two counts of obtaining a financial advantage.

