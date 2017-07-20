Man awaits his fate

/ Front page / News

THE man accused of causing the death of his younger brother after a fight over a bowl of dhal will know today whether he has been convicted by High Court judge Justice Vincent Perera.

Aisake Vana Jr allegedly stabbed his younger brother, Suliasi Veisere, on April 5 last year at their home in Kalabu, Nasinu, after the two fought over what Mr Vana Jr prepared for lunch.

Read more on the prosecutor and defence lawyer's submissions by subscribing to our E- Edition or by purchasing a copy of The Fiji Times today.