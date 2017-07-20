Show becomes more intense

/ Front page / News

MEMBERS of the public should anticipate a vibrant show in next week's semi-finals of the Kaila! Star Search competition.

The mentors of the competition will choose a song for the 10 contestants, making the competition more interesting. Show co-ordinator Savuto Vakadewavosa said the songs chosen would also be linked to the theme of this year's Vodafone Hibiscus Festival - "Climate Change: Telling your Own Narrative".

