Show becomes more intense

Mere Naleba
Thursday, July 20, 2017

MEMBERS of the public should anticipate a vibrant show in next week's semi-finals of the Kaila! Star Search competition.

The mentors of the competition will choose a song for the 10 contestants, making the competition more interesting. Show co-ordinator Savuto Vakadewavosa said the songs chosen would also be linked to the theme of this year's Vodafone Hibiscus Festival - "Climate Change: Telling your Own Narrative".

Read more on what Mr Vakadewavosa has to say about the semi-finals by subscribing to our E- Edition or by purchasing a copy of The Fiji Times today.








