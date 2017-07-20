Police back pay

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Tevita Ralulu (fourth from left) with former police special constables in Suva yesterday. Picture: ATU RASEA

THE Fiji Police Force says former special constables facing issues accessing their back pay can either call them or go to the Fiji police headquarters and meet the committee overseeing the process.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro made the comments yesterday after former special constables complained that they were yet to receive their portion of the $3 million that was approved for their payout in 2015.

Read more on the response by the former special constables by subscribing to our E- Edition or by purchasing a copy of The Fiji Times today.