Police back pay

Tevita Vuibau
Thursday, July 20, 2017

THE Fiji Police Force says former special constables facing issues accessing their back pay can either call them or go to the Fiji police headquarters and meet the committee overseeing the process.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro made the comments yesterday after former special constables complained that they were yet to receive their portion of the $3 million that was approved for their payout in 2015.

