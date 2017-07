/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image US Air Force optometrist Major Brandon Harris checks a patient in Tavua. Picture: REINAL CHAND

HUNDREDS of people from across the Western Division were at Tagitagi Sangam School in Tavua yesterday for medical services provided by a team of soldiers and naval officers from the United States of America.

The group is in Fiji as part of the Pacific Air Force's PACANGEL 17 project, and involves personnel from the US, Australia, Indonesia and Vanuatu.

