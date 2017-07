/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Cane lorry drivers waiting outside Labasa mill yesterday. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

FIJI Sugar Corporation CEO Graham Clark says recent issues between farmers and his team at the Labasa mill this week have been resolved.

He has reiterated that FSC has continued to abide by the agreed ratio of six trucks of manually harvested cane to two trucks of mechanically harvested cane.

