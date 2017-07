/ Front page / News

BEACHCOMBER laughed over this piece from a regular contributor.

One of the men in our grog group, he started, is very scared of the house lizards ... the gecko (moko).

While all the mates were having a yarn, some on their gadgets, the guy starts spoiling the others.

Then one of the boys tears a piece of paper and slips it down the back of his shirt and someone yells...

"Na moko! "

The chap stands up and does the hula, the tamure and limbo all at once.

And he did the Tarzan call!