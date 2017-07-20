$1.3m landfill debt

/ Front page / News

MUNICIPAL councils, government ministries and departments as well as private companies owed a collective $1,329,903.94 to the Naboro Landfill as of August last year.

And the Office of the Auditor-General, which published the findings in its 2016 audit report, said the issue of significant outstanding debtors at the landfill had been raised in audit reports from previous years and no improvements were noted.

