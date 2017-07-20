Fiji Time: 4:41 PM on Thursday 20 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

$1.3m landfill debt

Tevita Vuibau
Thursday, July 20, 2017

MUNICIPAL councils, government ministries and departments as well as private companies owed a collective $1,329,903.94 to the Naboro Landfill as of August last year.

And the Office of the Auditor-General, which published the findings in its 2016 audit report, said the issue of significant outstanding debtors at the landfill had been raised in audit reports from previous years and no improvements were noted.

Read more on the OAG's findings by subscribing to our E- Edition or by purchasing a copy of The Fiji Times today.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63060.6116
JPY 56.592053.5920
GBP 0.38300.3750
EUR 0.43450.4225
NZD 0.68670.6537
AUD 0.63260.6076
USD 0.50230.4853

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mum contests legality
  2. Police back pay
  3. Algae bloom
  4. Mother and children perish in fire
  5. Fiji eyes 'richest' 7s
  6. $500k facilities fail building code, standards
  7. Bus accident lands students in hospital
  8. Chief encourages people to have bank accounts
  9. Counterfeit notes found
  10. US Air Force in health outreach

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sera & Napolioni's fairytale wedding Sunday (16 Jul)
  2. Cane field murder Tuesday (18 Jul)
  3. Renewed hope Friday (14 Jul)
  4. Ex-minister silent on claims against MP Friday (14 Jul)
  5. Body of baby found in Nabua Wednesday (19 Jul)
  6. No threat, says RFMF Monday (17 Jul)
  7. Former soldier seeks forgiveness Tuesday (18 Jul)
  8. 253-day delay Friday (14 Jul)
  9. School holds annual pageant and cultural show Sunday (16 Jul)
  10. $30m absence Monday (17 Jul)