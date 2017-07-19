Fiji Time: 11:48 PM on Wednesday 19 July

Nadro, Naitasiri to start challenge

MAIKELI SERU
Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Update: 7:04PM THE 2017 HFC Bank Farebrother Challenge starts on Saturday at the home of champions Nadroga with incentives.

Sponsors HFC Bank and the Fiji Rugby Union, during the launch of the series today, announced that monetary rewards would be available to the weekly Farebrother Trophy winner and the HFC Bank Ratu Josaia V. Bainimarama Shield.

$5000 will be given to the winner of each Farebrother Trophy challenge and $2500 to the winner of the Bainimarama Shield, HFC Bank acting chief executive officer Raj Sharma said during the launch of the 2017 series today in Suva.

He said if the holders of the Farebrother Trophy would win every week; the amount accumulated would be given with an additional $10, 000 at the end of the season.

If the Farebrother Trophy holder wins both silverware at the end of the series, then the Bainimarama Shield champion would be given back its title. If vice-versa, then the shield champion would keep both,

Meanwhile, Vodafone Vanua Challenge champion, Navosa will play Ovalau on Friday at 3pm for the Bainimarama Shield before Nadoga hosts Naitasiri at 3pm on Saturday.








