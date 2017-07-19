Fiji Time: 11:49 PM on Wednesday 19 July

Increase in visitor arrivals

FILIPE NAIGULEVU
Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Update: 6:01PM A TOTAL of 76,598 visitors arrived into the country last month, which was an increase of 4 per cent compared with the same period last year.

This also increased compared with the 64,367 visitors recorded in May this year.

The Provisional Visitor Arrivals for June, 2017 released by the Fiji Bureau of Statistics stated that the record numbers were mainly attributed to the increasing number of visitors from New Zealand, US, Asia, China and the Pacific Islands, when compared with last June.

Visitors arriving for holiday purposes or tourist accounted for 75.6 per cent, dominating the total visitor arrivals.

This was followed by those who came to visit their friends or relatives at 9.4 per cent, 2.9 per cent of the total visitors came for business purposes while 12.1 per cent visited Fiji for other reasons.

Visitor statistics are released monthly using data sourced from the Immigration System.








