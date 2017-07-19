Bid to promote cashless society

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image ANZ Fiji and Shop n Save winner of EFTPOS campaign July 2017. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:37PM IN supporting a cashless and paperless society, one of Fiji's commercial banks is supporting retailers by promoting the use of cards to customers.

ANZ today announced a campaign to reward commercial customers who promote use of cards over cash when their customers are doing their everyday shopping.

The bank's head of digital channel management Apenisa Seniloli in Fiji, in a statement, said the less use of cash was convenient and good for business.

"This gives businesses more time to concentrate on their customers and business," he said.

?Less cash in your shop is simply good for business.

Mr Seniloli said this further benefitted retail customers adding convenience and security in not having to carry cash.

"Having payments done electronically means there's less risk of transaction errors on site, cashiers spend less time balancing their cash registers and staff spend less time spent at the bank depositing funds," he said.

"It's a win-win for all."

Cashiers Mere Vusoniuwa Tikowale and Komal Swaranitika from Shop'n'Save in Nakasi, Prakashni Devi from Vinod Patel in Lautoka and Kirti Sanjana Prasad from Vinod Patel at Centrepoint in Suva were announced the winners of the competition, demonstrating significant increase in card use over cash.

ANZ Fiji country head Saud Minam said: "We want to help businesses make the transition as customers are now demanding the use of digital banking, which is safer and more convenient."